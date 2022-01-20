Martha Stewart Launches New Line of CBD Wellness Topicals

Developed to improve daily wellbeing in specific ways, the topicals line consists of Super Strength CBD Cream designed for muscle recovery, Sleep Science CBD Cream designed for better sleep and Daily De-Stress CBD Cream designed for stress management. Each product is formulated with market leading levels of CBD, powerful co-actives and proven-to-work aroma-technology formulated specifically for each need, all carefully balanced for optimal results.

“I believe that living well can be simplified by focusing on practical and effective solutions, which is why I created this line of CBD Wellness Topicals with the Canopy Growth team,” says Martha Stewart. “I am thrilled to help improve our customers’ daily lives through proven formulations that make wellness accessible and convenient, with offerings that address muscle discomfort, sleep deprivation, and stress.”

The effective formulas were created by Martha in partnership with Marquee Brands and Canopy Growth Corporation, a world-leading diversified cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer product company. Leveraging Canopy Growth’s unparalleled consumer insights and continued innovation in the space, the new line uses cutting edge aroma-technology proven to activate key areas of the brain to induce mood state change around the areas of relaxation, reduced anxiety, emotion and memory.

“Martha Stewart CBD offers consumers simple solutions to improve everyday wellness, and we’re thrilled to expand into a new category with the launch of these CBD Wellness Topicals,” said Dr. Anna Persaud, Vice President of Skincare & Topicals at Canopy Growth. “Proven to work and tested with consumers, these high-quality, effective topicals solutions are scientifically formulated and rigorously tested at the peak of industry standards, and the new line represents the latest innovation in Martha Stewart’s growing portfolio of accessible CBD offerings.”

Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Topicals are formulated with US-derived broad-spectrum CBD, with the line featuring market leading levels of CBD with the lowest price per mg of CBD versus competitors. At launch, each SKU will be available for purchase in 20mL, 50mL and 150mL sizes.