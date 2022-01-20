New Study Shows Cannabinoids Help to Fight Against COVID-19

The study explicitly concludes that raw cannabinoids CBDa and CBGa have been shown to effectively block COVID-19 (alpha and beta) by interfering with the virus’s ability to enter human cells – thus preventing infection. It also concludes that CBDa and CBGa hemp products are “orally bioavailable and with a long history of safe human use, these cannabinoids, isolated or in hemp extracts, have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2.”

“This is absolutely game changing news, not only for the hemp industry, but for the world,” said Justin Benton, Founder and CEO of 101 Hemp. “Those of us in the industry have long known the beneficial properties of raw hemp – my own child has been treated with hemp products to help overcome an autism diagnosis. So we’re extremely gratified and relieved to see that the scientific community is really digging into the potential for hemp products to help fight other diseases like COVID-19. The world is ready for natural solutions. And based on a poll that we recently ran, 100% of our participants agree, voting ‘Yes,’ that they would be willing to take CBDa and CBGa on a daily basis after reading this latest research out of Oregon State.”

Hemp (cannabis sativa) is a worldwide source of fiber, food, animal feed, and found in a wide variety of cosmetics, body lotions, and many dietary supplements. Raw hemp food products do not contain the psychoactive substance THC Delta Nine and are generally considered safe for normal consumption. For the latest hemp/CBD news and hemp-derived products, follow 101 Hemp on social media: Facebook, Instagram, YouTube.