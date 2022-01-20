Click here if this is your press release!

What’s Hot Now in Eye Wear for 2022

27 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

Pulling inspiration from its 2022 Trends Report and best-selling eyewear, a DTC online retailer predicts hottest eyewear trends of the year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

EyeBuyDirect has predicted the top five eyewear trends consumers will see in the eyewear industry this year. In looking at top-selling frames and tapping into their previously released 2022 Trends Report, it is expected that consumers will gravitate toward five specific trends this year:

•             Revamped Neutrals: Neutrals have always been a go-to when it comes to eyewear. Basic white and black is out, and soft pigments are the new neutrals for 2022, allowing your eyewear to elevate your outfit. Whether it’s creamy avocado, olive oil, or honeycomb yellow, expect to see more eyewear featuring softer tones in addition to clear, translucent frames in these color palettes become popular this year.

•             Bold, over-the-top frames: Hate them or love them, cat-eye glasses are slated to be a top-seller for 2022. These retro frames come in a variety of colors and shapes (some more bold than others). This kind of eyewear adds sharpness to the face and a sophisticated touch to those more casual outfits consumers are rocking from their home office.

•             What’s old is new again (vintage): While cat-eye glasses might be trendier with women, we’ll see an equal amount of male consumers gravitating towards vintage eyewear this year. Aviators and wayfarer frames are two top trends we anticipate, both in prescription lenses and sunglasses. Vintage frames featuring hinge detailing or tortoise template tips bring a timelessness that complement every outfit – and one we’ll see consumers opt for.

•             Sportitude: Sports meets personality in this 2022 trend, as consumers are pushing traditional ‘sporting’ boundaries with their eyewear, we’ll see these futuristic, wraparound sport shield glasses gain popularity. Iridescent gradients and polarized lenses seamlessly take consumers from the pickleball court to the street, while adding a layer of needed protection.

•             Reading Sunglasses: Readers are having their moment, with more consumers splurging for a pair of comfortable and fashion-forward glasses that provide extra support for reading a magazine or scrolling through daily headlines. As the days get longer and the temperatures increase, consumers will be looking for a pair of readers to take outside, so we’ll see reading sunglasses start to trend in the coming months. Whether a basic single-tint, mirror-tinted (blocking 10-60% more sunlight than standard tinted frames) or gradient-tinted reading sunglasses, consumers will be snapping up this eyewear.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment