Rebuilding Travel: World Tourism Network sees the time is now

The World Tourism Network says it’s essential that the travel and tourism industry must work together to create and jointly communicate a safe travel product.

The WTN wishes to state that travel is a human right and after almost two full years of hibernation it is time for the industry to work together to resume travel and tourism and for the world to unite as one in creating safe and secure travel. It’s time to show the world, travel, and tourism can function again safely. Dr. Peter Tarlow, president WTN

The WTN emphasizes the need to use proper recommended medical precautions such as being vaccinated, wearing proper masks, and being attentive to the newest medical updates.

The WTN is calling on all governments and the United Nations to secure global access to vaccination, and tests. This world is only safe if everyone is safe.

The WTN is calling on governments to separate travel advisories in regards to COVID from other issues.

The WTN is calling on all governments and stakeholders to unify COVID safety requirements for travel, regardless of international, regional, or domestic access.

The WTN is calling on all governments to streamline requirements based on an established scale for access to hotels, restaurants, meeting venues, and others.

The WTN is calling on all governments to streamline proof of vaccination and tests on a global basis.

Dr. Tarlow added: “The World Tourism Network is always ready to help nations and businesses find ways so that tourism will be able to lead the way toward economic recovery and a brighter future.”

The World Tourism Network (WTN) is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-size travel and tourism businesses around the world. By uniting our efforts, we bring to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small and medium-sized businesses and their Stakeholders.

World Tourism Network hosts the rebuilding.travel discussion. The rebuilding.travel discussion started on March 5, 2020, on the sideline of ITB Berlin. ITB was canceled, but rebuilding.travel launched at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin. In December rebuilding.travel continued but was structured within a new organization called World Tourism Network (WTN).

Rebuilding Travel just established a number of think tank discussion groups on WhatsApp, Telegram, and Linkedin. WTN members are encouraged to join.

By bringing together private and public sector members on regional and global platforms, WTN not only advocates for its members but provides them a voice at the major tourism meetings. WTN provides opportunities and essential networking for its members in currently 128 countries.