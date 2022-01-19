African Tourism Board Associations News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hawaii Breaking News News People Press Announcements Rebuilding Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now USA Breaking News WTN

Rebuilding Travel: World Tourism Network sees the time is now

20 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
World Tourism Network (WTM) launched by rebuilding.travel
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

The World Tourism Network and its board wish to inform the world that WTN stands with destinations and the world travel and tourism industry in helping to make travel accessible again to all

WTN President Dr. Peter Tarlow released the following statement:

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The World Tourism Network says it’s essential that the travel and tourism industry must work together to create and jointly communicate a safe travel product.

The WTN wishes to state that travel is a human right and after almost two full years of hibernation it is time for the industry to work together to resume travel and tourism and for the world to unite as one in creating safe and secure travel.

It’s time to show the world, travel, and tourism can function again safely.

In the age of Pandemics: Some of the reasons that Tourism industries fail
Dr. Peter Tarlow, president WTN

The WTN emphasizes the need to use proper recommended medical precautions such as being vaccinated, wearing proper masks, and being attentive to the newest medical updates.

  • The WTN is calling on all governments and the United Nations to secure global access to vaccination, and tests. This world is only safe if everyone is safe.
  • The WTN is calling on governments to separate travel advisories in regards to COVID from other issues.
  • The WTN is calling on all governments and stakeholders to unify COVID safety requirements for travel, regardless of international, regional, or domestic access.
  • The WTN is calling on all governments to streamline requirements based on an established scale for access to hotels, restaurants, meeting venues, and others.
  • The WTN is calling on all governments to streamline proof of vaccination and tests on a global basis.

Dr. Tarlow added: “The World Tourism Network is always ready to help nations and businesses find ways so that tourism will be able to lead the way toward economic recovery and a brighter future.”

rebuildinglogo

The World Tourism Network (WTN) is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-size travel and tourism businesses around the world. By uniting our efforts, we bring to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small and medium-sized businesses and their Stakeholders.

World Tourism Network hosts the rebuilding.travel discussion. The rebuilding.travel discussion started on March 5, 2020, on the sideline of ITB Berlin. ITB was canceled, but rebuilding.travel launched at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Berlin. In December rebuilding.travel continued but was structured within a new organization called World Tourism Network (WTN).

Rebuilding Travel just established a number of think tank discussion groups on WhatsApp, Telegram, and Linkedin. WTN members are encouraged to join.

By bringing together private and public sector members on regional and global platforms, WTN not only advocates for its members but provides them a voice at the major tourism meetings. WTN provides opportunities and essential networking for its members in currently 128 countries.

Click to join World Tourism Network and the Rebuilding Travel Discussion
More covergage on the World Tourism Network
More coverage on rebuilding travel
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment