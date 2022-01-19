8 New SKAL Executive Board Committees, 18 new co-chairs

The newly elected SKAL International President Burcin Turkkan has been busy restructuring SKAL International to achieve better fiscal policies, strategic growth of membership, and restructure of the Governance.
SKAL established eight committees, co-chaired by appointed SKAL International members where meaningful contributions and a carefully planned implementation process will be discussed and worked. Such committees will add valuable assistance to the SKAL International Executive Board and portfolios.
SKAL INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEES 2022
GOVERNANCE Executive Board
Burcin Turkkan, Skål International President
- Jean-Francois Cote, Co-chairman
- Franz Heffeter, Co-chairman
- Holly Powers, Co-chairman
STATUTES/ BY-LAWS Executive Board Liaison
Juan Steta, Skål International Vice President
- Salih Cene, Co-chairman
- Mok Singh, Co-chairman
ADVOCACY & GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS Executive Board Liaison
Marja Eela-Kaskinen, Skål International Director
- Olukemi (Kemi) Soetan, Co-chairman
- Steve Richer, Co-chairman
TRAINING & EDUCATION Executive Board Liaison
Julie Dabaly-Scott, International Skål Council President
- Lavonne Wittmann, Co-chairman
- Paul Durand, Co-chairman
MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT Executive Board Liaison
Denise Scrafton, Skål International Director
- Thomas Doebber-Ruether, Co-chairman
- Trish May, Co-chairman
TECHNOLOGY Executive Board Liaison
Daniela Otero, Skål International CEO
- Paolo Bartolozzi, Co-chairman
- Enrique Flores, Co-chairman
MEDIA & PUBLIC RELATIONS Executive Board Liaison
Annette Cardenas, Skål International Director
- Juergen Steinmetz, Co-chairman
- Frank Legrand, Co-chairman
SPONSORSHIP & SPECIAL PROJECTS Executive Board Liaison
Burcin Turkkan Skål International President
- Jean Pelletier, Co-chairman
- Deniz Anapa, Co-chairman
- Andrew Wood, Co-chairman
SKAL President Burcin Turkkan today appealed to members:
SKAL International
Founded in 1934, Skål International is the only professional organization promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry.
Its more than 12833 members, entailing of industry’s Managers and Executives, meet at Local, National, Regional and International levels to do business among friends throughout more than 319 Skål Clubs along 98 countries.
More information: www.skal.org
Leave a Comment