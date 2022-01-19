Associations News Breaking International News News People Spain Breaking News Tourism Travel Wire News

8 New SKAL Executive Board Committees, 18 new co-chairs

11 mins ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Skål International Elections and Awards 2020 Results
Skal International
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

eTurboNews Publisher Juergen Steinmetz was appointed to co-chair the Media and Public Relations Committee of SKAL International. Steinmetz is a member of the Duesseldorf SKAL Club in Germany.

The newly elected SKAL International President Burcin Turkkan has been busy restructuring SKAL International to achieve better fiscal policies, strategic growth of membership, and restructure of the Governance.

SKAL established eight committees, co-chaired by appointed SKAL International members where meaningful contributions and a carefully planned implementation process will be discussed and worked. Such committees will add valuable assistance to the SKAL International Executive Board and portfolios.

SKAL INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEES 2022

GOVERNANCE Executive Board
Burcin Turkkan, Skål International President

  • Jean-Francois Cote, Co-chairman
  • Franz Heffeter, Co-chairman
  • Holly Powers, Co-chairman

STATUTES/ BY-LAWS Executive Board Liaison
Juan Steta, Skål International Vice President

  • Salih Cene, Co-chairman
  • Mok Singh, Co-chairman

ADVOCACY & GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS Executive Board Liaison
Marja Eela-Kaskinen, Skål International Director

  • Olukemi (Kemi) Soetan, Co-chairman
  • Steve Richer, Co-chairman

TRAINING & EDUCATION Executive Board Liaison
Julie Dabaly-Scott, International Skål Council President

  • Lavonne Wittmann, Co-chairman
  • Paul Durand, Co-chairman

MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT Executive Board Liaison
Denise Scrafton, Skål International Director

  • Thomas Doebber-Ruether, Co-chairman
  • Trish May, Co-chairman

TECHNOLOGY Executive Board Liaison
Daniela Otero, Skål International CEO

  • Paolo Bartolozzi, Co-chairman
  • Enrique Flores, Co-chairman

MEDIA & PUBLIC RELATIONS Executive Board Liaison
Annette Cardenas, Skål International Director

  • Juergen Steinmetz, Co-chairman
  • Frank Legrand, Co-chairman

SPONSORSHIP & SPECIAL PROJECTS Executive Board Liaison
Burcin Turkkan Skål International President

  • Jean Pelletier, Co-chairman
  • Deniz Anapa, Co-chairman
  • Andrew Wood, Co-chairman

SKAL President Burcin Turkkan today appealed to members:

As we would like to celebrate the achievements of each Committee at our World Congress in Croatia in October, it would mean that we have eight months to strategize, implement and achieve.

If you are an executor, ready to take the challenge, and already excited about working with Skålleagues to bring back the fun to our organization, please contact your above-listed Committee Co-Chairs via email confirming your participation by January 26, 2022. Please note that you can only be a part of one Committee.

SKAL International

Founded in 1934, Skål International is the only professional organization promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry.

Its more than 12833 members, entailing of industry’s Managers and Executives, meet at Local, National, Regional and International levels to do business among friends throughout more than 319 Skål Clubs along 98 countries.

More information: www.skal.org

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

