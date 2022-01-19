8 New SKAL Executive Board Committees, 18 new co-chairs

The newly elected SKAL International President Burcin Turkkan has been busy restructuring SKAL International to achieve better fiscal policies, strategic growth of membership, and restructure of the Governance.

SKAL established eight committees, co-chaired by appointed SKAL International members where meaningful contributions and a carefully planned implementation process will be discussed and worked. Such committees will add valuable assistance to the SKAL International Executive Board and portfolios.

SKAL INTERNATIONAL COMMITTEES 2022

GOVERNANCE Executive Board

Burcin Turkkan, Skål International President

Jean-Francois Cote, Co-chairman

Franz Heffeter, Co-chairman

Holly Powers, Co-chairman

STATUTES/ BY-LAWS Executive Board Liaison

Juan Steta, Skål International Vice President

Salih Cene, Co-chairman

Mok Singh, Co-chairman

ADVOCACY & GLOBAL PARTNERSHIPS Executive Board Liaison

Marja Eela-Kaskinen, Skål International Director

Olukemi (Kemi) Soetan, Co-chairman

Steve Richer, Co-chairman

TRAINING & EDUCATION Executive Board Liaison

Julie Dabaly-Scott, International Skål Council President

Lavonne Wittmann, Co-chairman

Paul Durand, Co-chairman

MEMBERSHIP DEVELOPMENT Executive Board Liaison

Denise Scrafton, Skål International Director

Thomas Doebber-Ruether, Co-chairman

Trish May, Co-chairman

TECHNOLOGY Executive Board Liaison

Daniela Otero, Skål International CEO

Paolo Bartolozzi, Co-chairman

Enrique Flores, Co-chairman

MEDIA & PUBLIC RELATIONS Executive Board Liaison

Annette Cardenas, Skål International Director

Juergen Steinmetz, Co-chairman

Frank Legrand, Co-chairman

SPONSORSHIP & SPECIAL PROJECTS Executive Board Liaison

Burcin Turkkan Skål International President

Jean Pelletier, Co-chairman

Deniz Anapa, Co-chairman

Andrew Wood, Co-chairman

SKAL President Burcin Turkkan today appealed to members:

As we would like to celebrate the achievements of each Committee at our World Congress in Croatia in October, it would mean that we have eight months to strategize, implement and achieve.



If you are an executor, ready to take the challenge, and already excited about working with Skålleagues to bring back the fun to our organization, please contact your above-listed Committee Co-Chairs via email confirming your participation by January 26, 2022. Please note that you can only be a part of one Committee.

SKAL International

Founded in 1934, Skål International is the only professional organization promoting global Tourism and friendship, uniting all sectors of the Tourism industry.

Its more than 12833 members, entailing of industry’s Managers and Executives, meet at Local, National, Regional and International levels to do business among friends throughout more than 319 Skål Clubs along 98 countries.

More information: www.skal.org