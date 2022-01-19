Emirates, Air India, Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways cancel flights to US

Air India, All Nippon Airways, Emirates and Japan Airlines have suspended flights to New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Seattle after expressing serious concern over the deployment of 5G near the airports across the United States.

Air India announced that it would no longer operate flights the next day to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, San Francisco International Airport, Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport “due to deployment of the 5G communications in USA.”

Emirates also canceled flights to at least nine US cities, again “due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the U.S.”

Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) canceled at least 13 US flights.

Airlines and the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) previously repeatedly voiced concerns about C-band 5G potentially disrupting airplane instruments, namely radio altimeters.

So far, the US aviation body cleared less than a half of the nation’s commercial fleet for low-visibility landings at the airports potentially affected by 5G interference. International airlines were also seriously affected, with All Nippon Airways saying that while its Boeing 787 aircraft could operate under the new guidelines, 777’s could not.

In response to concerns, AT&T and Verizon postponed the Wednesday rollout of 5G service near some airports, but not all.