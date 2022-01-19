Let’s hope for COVID-19 to stay: Wellness 4 Humanity

Wellness 4 Humanity states on its website: “We understand everybody has different testing needs. Your wellness concierge will tailor a solution that is unique to you. Our priority is to keep your workplace, corporate events, and community gatherings safe.”

Wellness 4 Humanity clients include Atlanta Haws Basketball Club, Paramount, Sony, Orangetheory, IHG or the Ritz Carlton Hotel Cancun.

Located in one of America’s top shopping centers, the Ala Moana Shopping Center in Honolulu, Wellness 4 Humanity is providing a necessary high demand service for big money. They provide a service a public health system should provide free. They provide a service that is slow, because the US Health system is overwhelmed.

Wellness 4 Humanity steps in where the public health system fails people who can afford to pay a prime rate.

Testing for COVID-19

While COVID tests in European Uninion Countries are available free, or almost free; while tests are available in most European countries immediately and everywhere, in Hawaii and the rest of the United States hour long lines and long processing times make tesing not only unsafe, inefective but often impossible.

From Germany to Greece testing places are available in most pharmacies. Decicated test centers are everywhere. Testing is free for citizens or cost almost nothing for everyone else.

In Germany a COVID-19 test is necessary to enter restaurants and shops even if fully vaccinated. This is no problem, because tests are instant and available everywhere. Should such a regulation start in the United States, all remaining restaurants and shops would not survive.

In the United States free testing is a big deal, takes hours and is simply not instantly available. This is where Wellness 4 Humanity and many similar companies step in.

Home tests are hardly available in the United States, while every pharmacy in Europe has plenty for free or less than 10 Euro.

In Honolulu Wellness 4 Humanity, a private for profit company offers an expensive testing service, not affordable by many that may be spreading the virus in record numbers without knowing it.

At Wellness 4 Humanity, a Rapid Antibody Test cost $69 with results in 10 minutes, or a Rapid Antigen Test with results in 15 minutes for $129. PCR test can cost as much as $299 and results can take days.

Testing is big money, and Wellness 4 Humanity makes big profit and loves to serve humanity, as long as they have the money to pay for it.

Not so fast.!

A satisfied client posted on the Humanity website: Great Experience. I was in and out in 10 minutes and received the results within 12 hours. First Class service!

Wellness 4 Humanity and the many other testing companies in the United States are not to blame, but the CDC and the government is.

Testing should not be a priviledge for wealthy people. If this is the case COVID-19 will be around for a long, long time. Unfortunately also people without high income can carry and spread the virus.

eTurboNews reached out to numerous elected officials. Almost all officials are unavailable to take a phone call, but will respond with a nice template letter in the mail followed by never stopping requests for donations.

Hopeless?