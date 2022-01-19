35 businesses approved for revamped Guam Safe Travels Stamp Program

The Safe Travels Stamp was created by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC) as the world’s first-ever global safety and hygiene stamp. The stamp enables travelers to recognize destinations around the world that have adopted health and hygiene global standardized protocols. The Safe Travels initiative is globally accepted and instills a level of confidence in both tourism trade and international visitors.

GVB serves as the official organization to advocate for the implementation of these protocols in Guam and to issue the Safe Travels stamp to local businesses. The first version of the program was launched in 2021.

“We have streamlined the Safe Travels Stamp program to bring a better global approach to the latest health and safety practices in Guam as we learn to live with COVID,” said GVB Vice President Dr. Gerry Perez. “We thank all the proactive businesses that have pledged to uphold the highest standards of hygienic practices and we look forward to announcing even more businesses that will be approved through this program.”

The approved business applicants that have been issued certificates include Min’s Lounge, Guam Ocean Park, APRA Dive & Marine Sports, Guam Reef Hotel, Jeff’s Pirates Cove, Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica, The Tsubaki Tower, Micronesian Divers Association, The Westin Resort Guam, National Association of State Boards of Accountancy, Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort, Excellent Driving School LLC, LYT Restaurant and Bar, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1509, Capricciosa, Tony Roma’s, Pacific Islands Club Guam, Onward Beach Resort, Country Club of the Pacific, Hertz & Dollar Car Rental, Outback Steakhouse Guam, Airport Tentekomai, Kitchen Tenten, Fish Eye Marine Park, Papa John’s Guam, Valley of the Latte, Pacific Island Holidays LLC, PMT GUAM, TGIFRIDAYS Guam, California Pizza Kitchen, Beachin’ Shrimp, Pika’s Cafe, Little Pika’s, Ban Thai, and Eat Street Grill.

The approved businesses are also featured on GVB’s consumer site, visitguam.com in English, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese. The Safe Travels Stamp certificate is valid through December 31, 2022.

The program is free and available to all eligible businesses in Guam that implements health and hygiene protocols. For more information and to apply click here.