Emirates Suspending Flights to the United States: US Airports unsafe!

Dubai based Emirates Airlines took a bold step in just announcing the cancellation of all flights from Dubai to Boston (BOS), Chicago (ORD), Dallas Fort Worth (DFW), Houston (IAH), Miami (MIA), Newark (EWR), Orlando (MCO), San Francisco (SFO) and Seattle (SEA).

Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airlines made similar announcements of canceling flights on Boeing 777 and B787 aircraft from Japan to the United States.

The reason is the 5G rollout by US Communication companies.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Friday that 5G interference could delay systems like thrust reversers on Boeing 787s from kicking in, leaving only the brakes to slow the plane.

That “could prevent an aircraft from stopping on the runway,” the FAA said.

More cancellations of US bound flights may follow by the following airlines operating B777 or B787

In a press release also posted on the Emirates website it says:

Due to operational concerns associated with the planned deployment of 5G mobile network services in the US at certain airports, Emirates will be suspending flights to the following US destinations from 19 January 2022 until further notice:

Customers holding tickets with the final destination to any of the above will not be accepted at the point of origin.

Emirates flights to New York JFK, Los Angeles (LAX), and Washington DC (IAD) continue to operate as scheduled.

Emirates said it was closely working closely with aircraft manufacturers and the relevant authorities to alleviate operational concerns and they hope to resume services to the US soon as possible.

The moves came despite AT&T and Verizon agreeing to limit 5G C-band service around select airports after domestic airlines warned that it would lead to the cancellation of both passenger and cargo flights.

The Federal Aviation Administration has warned that Boeing 787 aircraft could face safety issues where Verizon and AT&T’s 5G service is deployed, impacting more than 135 planes in the U.S. and another 1,010 worldwide.

Last month, Boeing and Airbus asked Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to delay the 5G rollout once again over the concerns, after multiple prior delays in Verizon and AT&T going live with their 5G expansions. The telecommunications giants won $45.5 billion and $23.41 billion contracts, respectively, in 2021 from the Federal Communications Commission in an auction to build on the services.

The broad 5G launch is still set for Wednesday, but both companies agreed Tuesday to temporarily pare back their services just around certain airports after pushback.

United Airlines warned in a statement earlier Tuesday that launching 5G around airports “will result in not only hundreds of thousands of flight cancellations and disruptions for customers across the industry in 2022, but also the suspension of cargo flights into these locations, causing a negative ripple-effect on an already fragile supply chain.”

There won’t be any disruption to flights at Palm Beach International Airport due to the 5G rollout — a showdown between the airlines and major phone carriers is now on pause and even when it begins, PBIA is one of 50 airports that will be shielded temporarily by a 5G buffer zone.

The following US Airports announced the establishment of a buffer zone and should be safe even with a 5G rollout