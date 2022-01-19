Most Affected Americans Approve of Psychedelics To Treat Mental Disorders

According to the survey, conducted online in December 2021 among 953 U.S. adults who suffer from anxiety/depression/PTSD, nearly two-thirds (63%) of Americans who have used prescription medications to treat anxiety/depression/PTSD say that while the medication helped, they still experienced residual feelings of anxiety, depression or PTSD. Furthermore, 18% say that the medication did not improve their condition/made it worse.

“We are witnessing a silent crisis impacting people across the globe exacerbated by an ongoing pandemic, and the results of this survey should compel more medical professionals and lawmakers to support in-depth studies on the therapeutic benefits of psychedelic medicine,” said Matt Stang, co-founder and CEO of Delic. “This promising family of new medicines has the potential to be more effective than traditional medicines with minimal side effects, giving people their best selves back. Our country’s mental health crisis not only impacts public health, but also the economy–each year, untreated mental illness costs the U.S. up to $300 billion in lost productivity.”

According to the study, 83% of Americans experiencing anxiety, depression or PTSD would be open to pursuing alternative treatments proven to be more effective than prescription medication with fewer side effects. Among those who suffer from anxiety/depression/PTSD, many would be open to using the following substances which have been identified as potential alternative treatments for those seeking to address their mental health conditions:

• Ketamine: 66% would be open to pursuing treatment using ketamine to treat anxiety, depression or PTSD if it was proven more effective than prescription medication with fewer side effects.

• Psilocybin: 62% said they would be open to pursuing treatment using psilocybin prescribed by a physician to address their anxiety, depression or PTSD if it was proven more effective than prescription medication with fewer side effects.

• MDMA: 56% would be open to pursuing treatment using MDMA prescribed by a physician to treat their anxiety, depression or PTSD if it was proven more effective than prescription medication with fewer side effects.

Survey Method

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Delic from December 6 – 8, 2021 among 2,037 adults ages 18 and older, among whom 953 suffer from anxiety/depression/PTSD. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated.