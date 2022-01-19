Urgent Tiger Nuts Food Recall For Salmonella From Rodent Infestation

The recalled product has been sold in Manitoba.

What you should do

• If you think you became sick from consuming a recalled product, call your doctor

• Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home

• Do not consume the recalled product

• Do not serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product

• Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased

Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis.

Learn more:

• Learn more about the health risks

• View our detailed explanation of the food safety investigation and recall process

• Report a food safety or labelling concern

Background

This recall was triggered by a referral from The Saskatchewan Health Authority.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

What is being done

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace.