Don McLean new American Pie introduced at World Tourism Network: You are invited!

Don McLean was invited by the World Tourism Network to bring American Pie and much more to the world of travel and tourism.

WTN members will be able to be part of the Q&A organized on zoom by eTurboNews. Don McLean will also talk about his upcoming 2022 schedule that takes him to many cities in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

Members of the World Tourism Network get priority to ask questions at the Q&A hosted by eTurboNews on Thursday, January 20.

Don McLean is a Grammy award honoree, a Songwriter Hall of Fame member, a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award recipient, and his smash hit “American Pie” resides in the Library of Congress National Recording Registry and was named a top 5 song of the 20th Century by the Recording Industry of America (RIAA).

A New York native, Don McLean is one of the most revered and respected songwriters in American history. After paying his dues in the New York club scene in the late ‘60s, he went on to score mega-hits like “Vincent (Starry, Starry Night),” “Castles in the Air” and many more. His catalog of songs has been recorded by Madonna, Garth Brooks, Josh Groban, Drake, “Weird Al” Yankovic, and countless others.

In 2015, McLean’s handwritten manuscript of the lyrics to “American Pie” was auctioned by Christies, selling for just over $1.2 Million. 2019 honored Don with a star on the Las Vegas Walkway of Stars and his song “And I Love You So” was the theme for Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s wedding.

Don landed a new recording contract with Time-Life in 2020, with whom he released a catalog of recordings as well as a new album ‘Still Playin’ Favorites’. 2021 brought Don’s “American Pie” features in the Avengers’ Black Widow and the new Tom Hanks movie Finch. Don received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, celebrated the 50th anniversary of “American Pie,” recorded a version of the song with a cappella group Home Free, a children’s book has been written, and much more!

And when you think things are slowing down, not so for Don McLean!

When?

Thursday, January 20, 2022

08.00 am Hawaii

09.00 am Alaska

10.00 am BC | PST

11.00 am MST

12.00 pm CST | Mexico DF |

1.00 pm EST | Jamaica | Peru | Ecuador | Colombia

2.00 pm Puerto Rico |

3.00 pm Argentina | Brazil

05.00 pm Cabo Verde

06.00 pm UK | Ireland | Portugal | Ghana | Sierra Leone

07.00 pm Nigeria | Germany | Italy | Tunisia

08.00 pm South Africa | Egypt | Greece | Jordan | Israel

09.00 pm Kenya | Turkey |

10.00 pm UAE | Seychelles

11.30 pm India

11.45 pm Nepal

Friday, January 21, 2022