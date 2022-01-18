Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News UAE Breaking News

COVID-19 booster shots now required to enter Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The UAE has seen daily cases jump from about 50 a day in early December to more than 3,000 a day this week. The country has reported 2,195 deaths from COVID as of Monday.

Visitors wishing to enter Abu Dhabi now must present proof of vaccine booster shots and also test negative for the COVID-19 within the last two weeks.

Due to an Omicron-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases, Abu Dhabi has taken a stricter approach to the virus than neighboring Dubai, the freewheeling tourism-dependent hub.

The government’s health app said earlier this week that people entering the capital of the United Arab Emirates must show a “green pass” confirming their vaccination status.

The app says that visitors are no longer considered fully vaccinated unless they have received a booster at least six months after their second dose.

Travelers must also have tested negative for the virus within the last fourteen days to maintain their “green” status.

Abu Dhabi also requires that residents to show their green pass before entering public places or government buildings.

The UAE has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination per capita.

According to the UAE authorities, the country has fully vaccinated over 90% of its population.

The number of infections had plummeted in December, but new cases have recently surged to heights unseen in months.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

