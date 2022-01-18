Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News News People Tourism Travel Wire News

First female in 20 years named new President of the EU Parliament

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Roberta Metsola
Written by Harry Johnson

Metsola said it was “time that the European Parliament is led by a woman,” so the EU can send a positive message to “every single young girl” across the continent.

Roberta Metsola, who has been serving as a member of the European Parliament for Malta since 2013, has been named as new President of the EU Parliament, succeeding Italian politician David Sassoli, who passed away on January 11, 2022.

Prior to that, Metsola, 42, served as the first vice president of the European Parliament during Sassoli’s tenure.

In a video posted to Twitter ahead of her election, Metsola said it was “time that the European Parliament is led by a woman,” so the EU can send a positive message to “every single young girl” across the continent.

In her pledge to parliamentarians, Metsola said she wanted to “re-capture that sense of hope & enthusiasm” in the European project, seeking to connect with citizens beyond the “bubbles” of Brussels and Strasbourg.

When she was just a student, Metsola campaigned for Malta to join the EU, which it did in 2004, becoming the bloc’s smallest member state with a population of just over 500,000.

Before Metsola’s election, the EU Parliament has only had two female presidents, both from France, since becoming a directly elected assembly: Simone Veil from 1979 to 1982 and Nicole Fontaine from 1999 to 2002.

Ahead of the deadline for nominations at 5pm local time (4:00 GMT) on Monday, four candidates, including Metsola, had put their names forward. She defeated Sweden’s Alice Bah Kuhnke, Poland’s Kosma Zlotowski, and Spain’s Sira Rego.

The election was triggered by Sassoli’s passing on January 11, 2022, after he had been admitted to hospital with a severe case of pneumonia caused by legionella and suffered “serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system.”

