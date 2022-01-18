African Tourism Board Breaking International News News Press releases Seychelles Breaking News Tourism Travel Wire News

Tourism Seychelles kick-starts promotional activities at FITUR Spain

4 hours ago
by Juergen T Steinmetz
Add Comment
1 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Seychelles New Travel Announcement
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

Seychelles will be present at the international tourism trade event, FITUR, held in Madrid, Spain from Jan 19 to 23, 2022.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Attending the trade fair, the first appointment of the year on the international tourism calendar for Seychelles will be a small delegation comprising the Director-General for Destination Marketing Bernadette Willemin and the General Manager for 7 ° South, André Butler-Payette.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mrs. Willemin commented that Spain remains a market with infinite potential for Seychelles.

“We are headed to this first international event for 2022 with a much smaller delegation than what we are used to for such important events. We are determined to make an impact on the Iberian ground, as we believe that Spain remains a growing market for our destination. Although the pandemic put a spanner in the market’s expansion, 3,137 visitors traveled to Seychelles from Spain from January to December 2021,” said Mrs. Willemin.

Arrivals from Spain accounted for 4,528 arrivals in 2019, figures from the Seychelles National Bureau of Statistics show.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Juergen T Steinmetz

Juergen Thomas Steinmetz has continuously worked in the travel and tourism industry since he was a teenager in Germany (1977).
He founded eTurboNews in 1999 as the first online newsletter for the global travel tourism industry.

View all posts

Leave a Comment