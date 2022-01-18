Tourism Seychelles kick-starts promotional activities at FITUR Spain

Attending the trade fair, the first appointment of the year on the international tourism calendar for Seychelles will be a small delegation comprising the Director-General for Destination Marketing Bernadette Willemin and the General Manager for 7 ° South, André Butler-Payette.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mrs. Willemin commented that Spain remains a market with infinite potential for Seychelles.

“We are headed to this first international event for 2022 with a much smaller delegation than what we are used to for such important events. We are determined to make an impact on the Iberian ground, as we believe that Spain remains a growing market for our destination. Although the pandemic put a spanner in the market’s expansion, 3,137 visitors traveled to Seychelles from Spain from January to December 2021,” said Mrs. Willemin.

Arrivals from Spain accounted for 4,528 arrivals in 2019, figures from the Seychelles National Bureau of Statistics show.