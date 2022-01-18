Click here if this is your press release!

New Treatment for Obesity

Sciwind Biosciences Co., Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative therapies to treat metabolic disease, today announced the initiation of patient dosing in its Phase 2b clinical trial of XW003 in patients with obesity.

XW003 is a novel, long-lasting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) analog developed at Sciwind Biosciences. It has been shown to be safe and well tolerated, and induced dose-dependent weight reductions in early clinical trials.

The multi-center, randomized, open-label, active-controlled Phase 2b trial plans to evaluate once-weekly subcutaneous administration of XW003 in approximately 200 patients with obesity. Participants in the trial, which is being conducted in Australia and New Zealand, will be treated with study drugs for up to 26 weeks, followed by a 5-week treatment-free follow-up period. The objective of the study is to evaluate safety, tolerability, and treatment efficacy of XW003 in obese patients.  Top-line data are expected in the second half of 2022. In addition, as part of the overall development program for XW003, a separate trial in Chinese patients with obesity is also underway.

“We are very pleased to continue the rapid advancement of XW003 through clinical development. Initiation of patient dosing in this multi-center, international study for the treatment of obesity is another important milestone for the company and a strong testament to our team’s dedication and capability,” said Dr. Hai Pan, founder and CEO of Sciwind. “We are committed to continuing the development of XW003, as well as other drug candidates in Sciwind’s pipeline, for the treatment of metabolic diseases, including obesity, diabetes, and NASH.”

