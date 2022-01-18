Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Education Government News Hospitality Industry Italy Breaking News News Technology Tourism Travel Wire News Trending Now UAE Breaking News

Dubai Tourism Now Sets its Sights on Generation Z

38 mins ago
by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Image courtesy of radler1999 from Pixabay
Written by Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

The Emirate of Dubai launched a competition dedicated to Italian students to spread knowledge of its territory. “The more you know Dubai, the more chances you will have to visit it for free” is the message and the goal of the project created by the Dubai Tourism Board (DTB).

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The DTB has chosen thefacultyapp of the Italian edutainment startup for its strong link with university students – Generation Z also known as Gen Z or Zoomers – which will be involved every day with quizzes and prizes. Gen Z are those born from the mid to late 1990s through the early 2010s.

The heart of the project is an active competition on thefacultyapp until January 29, 2022.

There are many prizes up for grabs, including 2 Emirates airline tickets for 2 to discover the history, culture, and architectural icons that have made Dubai famous around the world.

The idea of the prize competition stems from the desire to promote the area especially among the generation of Italian students who will be able to use their knowledge to win not only flights to Dubai but also 1,600 euros as a gift card.

The mechanics are simple: participants will have to answer 5 questions every day, which they will find on thefacultyapp, about the history and culture of Dubai. For each correct answer, they will have the chance to win the coveted prize offered by the DTB.

Thefacultyapp allows its users to challenge each other on the concepts learned at school and the university to obtain discounts from the startup’s partner companies, an innovative digital marketing channel that allows the opportunity to virtually meet Generation Z and engage them effectively.

“We followed all the logistical, legal and design aspects,” explained Christian Drammis, CEO of thefacultyapp, “with the aim of creating a complete and engaging experience for our users, giving them the opportunity to visit a territory rich in excellence and providing to DTB an engaging, and at the same time unconventional, solution to tell about Dubai and its thousands of opportunities.”

More about Dubai

#dubai

#thefacultyapp

#genz

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry.
His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand.
Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the
destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress.
During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent.

Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation
field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972.

Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

View all posts

Leave a Comment