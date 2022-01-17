China won’t sell Winter Olympics tickets to the general public

With international fans already banned from entering China to watch the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, the Chinese authorities announced today that no tickets would be available on general sale, due the concerns over the spread of Delta and Omicron variants of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

According to Chinese government officials, plans for the public sale of Beijing Olympics tickets have been scrapped, and only invited groups will be allowed to watch the Games action in person.

“In order to protect the health and safety of Olympic-related personnel and spectators, it was decided to adjust the original plan to sell tickets to the public and (instead) organize spectators to watch the games on-site,” the Beijing Local Organizing Committee said.

Instead of going on general sale, the Games tickets will be distributed by Chinese authorities to “targeted” groups, with any attendees being required to “strictly comply with COVID-19 prevention and control requirements before, during and after watching the Games.”

Fears have been compounded after Beijing recorded its first local transmission of Omicron over the weekend. China reported 223 new COVID-19 cases today, its highest number since March 2020.

Olympic athletes, officials and other personnel will enter a strict bubble upon arrival, while anyone unvaccinated will be forced into a 21-day quarantine.

The Games get commence in Beijing on Friday February 4 and will run until February 20. They will be followed by the Paralympics in March.

A number of countries have announced a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games in protest at China’s appalling human rights record.