New flights from Paris to Quebec on Air France

3 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

As of May 17, 2022, Air France will connect the Capitale-Nationale area to Paris-Charles de Gaulle airport with three weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. 

Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB), the Ministry of Tourism, Destination Québec cité, the City of Québec, the City of Lévis, and the Québec City Convention Centre are delighted that Air France, one of the world’s largest airlines, has decided to come to Québec City next summer.

With this new Québec City–Paris route, people in the region will have access to more than 1,000 destinations in 170 countries thanks to the impressive networks of Air France-KLM Group and the SkyTeam Alliance. This new route will also allow numerous international visitors to discover our great region in the coming years. 

The French airline’s announcement was celebrated by members of the region’s tourism industry, who have joined forces to achieve a common goal: develop Québec City‘s air service.

“Welcoming Air France, one of the world’s largest airlines, to YQB is a boon to the socio-economic development of the greater Québec City area. We have made a commitment to the public to develop new air routes. Today’s announcement aligns with that goal of offering more options to local travellers and being a direct gateway for tourists to enter the amazing Québec City area. While our industry and operations were severely impacted by the global pandemic, we have continued to work with the region to recover and expand our flight options. We pooled our resources and our energies, and now we’re reaping the rewards of this extraordinary collaboration.” 

Stéphane Poirier, President and CEO of YQB

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

