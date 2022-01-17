Jamaica Tourism Minister Will Attend Big Tourism Fair FITUR

“Jamaica is delighted to be returning to one of our industry’s most eagerly anticipated annual gatherings. There are several investment opportunities in the works for Jamaica that I believe will have a significant impact on how we continue to recover from the effects of this pandemic,” Bartlett said.

During his visit to Madrid, the Minister will meet with potential investors and key industry stakeholders. These include Robert Cabrera, owner of the Princess Resort, regarding a 2000-room development currently underway in Hanover; Diego Fuentes, Chairman and CEO of the Tourism Optimizer Platform; representatives of RIU Hotels & Resorts regarding a 700-room hotel in Trelawny as well as other investors to discuss major projects in the pipeline.

On Monday, January 17, he will attend a press conference hosted by Grupo Piñero to announce a strategic alliance between the Spanish tourism company, Bid Invest and Banco Popular Dominicano for the development and growth of tourism in the Dominican Republic and Jamaica. The Grupo Piñero-owned Bahia Principe, Jamaica’s largest resort, is considering a major expansion project.

Minister Bartlett will also meet with Zurab Pololikashvili, Secretary-General of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), and Massimo Garavaglia, Italian Minister of Tourism.

The Madrid tourism fair is the largest gathering of tourism professionals globally, as well as the leading fair for Latin America’s receptive and issuing markets.

It is also Spain’s largest tourism event, with over 250,000 attendees from all over the world, in terms of innovation and promotion of new tourism segments, technological leadership in tourism management, and knowledge transfer tools.

This annual event, according to its organizers, has a 330-million-euro economic impact, directly affecting the recovery of tourism and the revitalization of tourism-related sectors in Madrid.

While in Madrid, the Minister will also make several media appearances and meet with Spanish tour operators. He left the island on Saturday, January 15, and will return on Saturday, January 23.

#jamaica

#jamaicatourism