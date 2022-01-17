Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Germany Breaking News Government News Health News News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Wire News

Germany cuts COVID-19 natural immunity status to 90 days now

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI), a German federal government agency responsible for disease control and prevention, published new guidance based on developments concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, announcing that Germans who have recovered from coronavirus will have immunity status for a period of only 90 days.

The old rules stated that prior infection could be used as proof of immunity for 180 days.

Proof of prior infection must be provided using nucleic acid detection or a PCR test. Anyone who can show a positive PCR test result that is at least 28 days old is considered recovered.

The measures came into force on Saturday. By comparison, in Switzerland, the period for which someone can claim immunity following COVID-19 infection is currently 365 days from the test results.

Germany is facing a new wave of infection driven by the more contagious Omicron variant.

The seven-day incidence rate given by the Robert Koch Institute on Sunday was 515.7 infections per 100,000 people.

The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) is a German federal government agency and research institute responsible for disease control and prevention.

It is located in Berlin and Wernigerode. As an upper federal agency, it is subordinate to the Federal Ministry of Health.

It was founded in 1891 and is named for its founding director, the founder of modern bacteriology and Nobel laureate Robert Koch.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

