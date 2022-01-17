Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime Government News News People Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now UAE Breaking News

Three people killed in drone attack on Abu Dhabi Airport

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Three people killed in drone attack on Abu Dhabi Airport
Three people killed in drone attack on Abu Dhabi Airport
Written by Harry Johnson

Initial investigation indicates that the explosion and the fire were caused by a drone attack, while Yemen’s Houthi rebels have announced a strike “deep” in Emirati territory.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

UAE law enforcement sources said that two Indian nationals and a Pakistani national were killed in an apparent ‘drone attack’ on Abu Dhabi.

Three fuel trucks exploded in the industrial Mussafah area near storage facilities used by oil firm ADNOC, after which a “minor fire” broke out at a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport, according to Abu Dhabi police.

Initial investigation indicates that the explosion and the fire were caused by a drone attack, while Yemen’s Houthi militants have announced a strike “deep” in Emirati territory.

Yemeni media reported that the Houthis had announced a military operation “deep in the UAE” and promised to reveal more details later on Monday.

Police said that “no significant” damage was done to the area, later adding that three people were killed, while six people were wounded in the attack.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree previously said that the militants were confronting “a wide advance of the UAE mercenaries” and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) fighters.

In 2019, a similar drone attack claimed by Houthis caused massive fires at several Saudi oil refineries operated by state-owned company Saudi Aramco.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni civil war in 2015 on behalf of ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. The collation carried out bombing raids into the Houthi-controlled areas, while the rebels responded by firing rockets and sending armed drones into Saudi territory.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment