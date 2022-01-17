Three people killed in drone attack on Abu Dhabi Airport

UAE law enforcement sources said that two Indian nationals and a Pakistani national were killed in an apparent ‘drone attack’ on Abu Dhabi.

Three fuel trucks exploded in the industrial Mussafah area near storage facilities used by oil firm ADNOC, after which a “minor fire” broke out at a construction site at Abu Dhabi International Airport, according to Abu Dhabi police.

Initial investigation indicates that the explosion and the fire were caused by a drone attack, while Yemen’s Houthi militants have announced a strike “deep” in Emirati territory.

Yemeni media reported that the Houthis had announced a military operation “deep in the UAE” and promised to reveal more details later on Monday.

Police said that “no significant” damage was done to the area, later adding that three people were killed, while six people were wounded in the attack.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree previously said that the militants were confronting “a wide advance of the UAE mercenaries” and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) fighters.

In 2019, a similar drone attack claimed by Houthis caused massive fires at several Saudi oil refineries operated by state-owned company Saudi Aramco.

The Saudi-led coalition intervened in the Yemeni civil war in 2015 on behalf of ousted President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi. The collation carried out bombing raids into the Houthi-controlled areas, while the rebels responded by firing rockets and sending armed drones into Saudi territory.