Third cruise line signs new port agreement with Hawaii

20 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
2 min read
The World Residences at Sea joins Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) to formalize health and safety protocols for cruise line operations in the State of Hawaii

The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) Harbors Division announces the execution of a third port agreement with a cruise line to resume sailing in Hawaiian waters.

The World Residences at Sea joins Carnival Cruise Line and Norwegian Cruise Lines (NCL) to formalize health and safety protocols for cruise line operations in the State of Hawaii.

Per the CDC order, expiring on January 15, cruise lines with capacity to carry more than 250 persons (combined passenger and crew) and itineraries including overnight stays are required to have a formal port agreement with local port and health authorities. The port agreement must include:

  • Medical agreement outlining evacuation of passengers or crew in need of care
  • Housing agreement should quarantine, or isolation of passengers or crew be needed
  • Acknowledgement of the public health response resources of the local jurisdictions and vaccination strategies implemented by the cruise lines to minimize risk of spread of COVID-19

The signed port agreements will apply until superseded by a new agreement regardless of expiration of the CDC order. The agreement also allows the State to suspend, rescind, or amend the document at any time in case of changing situations. Counties may also implement additional restrictions at any time.

The agreement requires each ship to have on-board testing and medical staff to ensure proper prevention, mitigation, and response protocols and training. Additionally, cruise lines have committed to full vaccination rates in addition to pre-board testing and onboard safety and cleaning protocols.

The State of Hawaii will be requiring participation in the State’s Safe Travels digital platform to upload proof of vaccination or negative test results for cruise lines arriving in Hawaii from outside the state. Safe Travels participation will not apply to cruise lines sailing interisland.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

