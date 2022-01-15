How COVID Restrictions Are Now Impacting Children

On Wednesday, January 19, join Dr. Martha Fulford (Infectious Diseases Physician and Associate Professor at McMaster University) and Dr. Khrista Boylan (Pediatric Psychiatrist and Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioural Neurosciences at McMaster University), along with moderators Dr. Richard Tytus and Dr. Dennis DiValentino for an exclusive online event, Let Kids Be Kids.

Let Kids Be Kids will include a number of medical professionals whose opinions are in contrast to current governmental policies—making this event a controversial and intriguing discussion on this current issue.

Let Kids Be Kids presenters will address COVID-19-related matters that are top of mind for healthcare professionals as they care for their pediatric patients and offer guidance to parents. They will also speak to the concerns being had by those in the general public.

Separate sessions will be held for healthcare professionals (2pm to 3:30pm ET) and the general public (4pm to 5:30pm ET). They will both feature interactive Q&A opportunities.

Topics being discussed will include, but are not limited to:

• Defining the pandemic and where we are now – a pandemic of panic and positive PCR

• What it means for our kids – is mandatory pediatric vaccination required?

• What’s the real risk of letting children return to school? It’s not as high as you think

• What’s the real risk of letting children grow up again? Extracurriculars, kids seeing grandparents, socializing with their friends, etc.

• Pivoting to the “New Normal” – new treatments are on the horizon