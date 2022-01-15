Click here if this is your press release!

How COVID Restrictions Are Now Impacting Children

Kids have been a strong focus of concern over the course of this pandemic, feeling the mental and social strain of repeated lockdowns and social restrictions. For youth ages 6-18, recent data indicates up to 70 percent have experienced a deterioration of mental health and well-being in some aspect. The next generation is experiencing anxiety, depression, and uncertainty during a time when social interaction is critical for their mental and social development.

On Wednesday, January 19, join Dr. Martha Fulford (Infectious Diseases Physician and Associate Professor at McMaster University) and Dr. Khrista Boylan (Pediatric Psychiatrist and Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry & Behavioural Neurosciences at McMaster University), along with moderators Dr. Richard Tytus and Dr. Dennis DiValentino for an exclusive online event, Let Kids Be Kids.

Let Kids Be Kids will include a number of medical professionals whose opinions are in contrast to current governmental policies—making this event a controversial and intriguing discussion on this current issue.

Let Kids Be Kids presenters will address COVID-19-related matters that are top of mind for healthcare professionals as they care for their pediatric patients and offer guidance to parents. They will also speak to the concerns being had by those in the general public.

Separate sessions will be held for healthcare professionals (2pm to 3:30pm ET) and the general public (4pm to 5:30pm ET). They will both feature interactive Q&A opportunities.

Topics being discussed will include, but are not limited to:

•             Defining the pandemic and where we are now – a pandemic of panic and positive PCR

•             What it means for our kids – is mandatory pediatric vaccination required?

•             What’s the real risk of letting children return to school? It’s not as high as you think

•             What’s the real risk of letting children grow up again? Extracurriculars, kids seeing grandparents, socializing with their friends, etc.

•             Pivoting to the “New Normal” – new treatments are on the horizon

