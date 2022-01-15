Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Government News Health News Hong Kong Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

Hong Kong now bans transit travelers from 150 countries

by Harry Johnson
The Group A countries list currently consists of about 150 states, including the United States, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Russia and others. All the countries where at least one Omicron case was found are added to this list automatically.

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong Airport Authority said that airline passengers traveling from countries with the high risk of the COVID-19 virus spread will not be allowed to transfer or transit via the Hong Kong international airport from January 16 to February 15, 2022.

“In order to control the spread of the highly infectious Omicron variant of COVID-19 and further strengthen the protection of airport staff and other users, from 16 January to 15 February, passenger transfer/ transit services via Hong Kong International Airport for any persons who in the last 21 days have stayed in Group A specified places as specified by the Government will be suspended,” the spokesperson said.

“Transfer/ transit services for passengers from other groups of specified places, the Mainland [China] and Taiwan are not affected. The above measure will be reviewed according to the latest pandemic situation,” the spokesperson added.

Hong Kong currently faces the threat of the fifth coronavirus infection wave associated with the Omicron strain spread. Sports, cultural and entertainment facilities were closed for a fortnight since January 7 as instructed by authorities.

Hong Kong International Airport is Hong Kong’s main airport, built on reclaimed land on the island of Chek Lap Kok. The airport is also referred to as Chek Lap Kok International Airport or Chek Lap Kok Airport, to distinguish it from its predecessor, the former Kai Tak Airport.

