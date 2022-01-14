Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hungary Breaking News Moldova Breaking News News People Rebuilding Responsible Safety Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News

New Chisinau flights from Budapest Airport on Wizz Air

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
New Chisinau flight from Budapest Airport on Wizz Air
New Chisinau flight from Budapest Airport on Wizz Air
Written by Harry Johnson

Reconnecting Hungary to Moldova for the first time in 10 years, Wizz Air will be starting a twice-weekly service to the country’s economic and historic hub.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Budapest Airport has today announced that home-based carrier, Wizz Air, will be launching its 50th route to operate during the coming summer season from the Hungarian gateway.

Supporting the regrowth of the capital city airport, the ultra-low-cost carrier (ULCC) has confirmed it will commence a link to Chisinau from 28 March 2022, seeing the airline offer close to 50,000 weekly seats from Budapest.

Reconnecting Hungary to Moldova for the first time in 10 years, Wizz Air will be starting a twice-weekly service to the country’s economic and historic hub.

Facing no competition on the airport pair, the ULCC will link Budapest to the Moldovan capital with its picturesque landscape and famous wineries – the flight schedule on Mondays and Fridays making for a perfect long weekend visit.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport commented: “Wizz Air’s announcement to commence an unserved route from Budapest is another great step on our positive start to 2022 for the airport. Filling a white spot on our destination map, especially while we still advance from the effects of the pandemic, is testimony to the ongoing solid relations we have with our home-based airline, and the continuous hard work of everyone at Budapest.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment