Click here if this is your press release!

New Report Predicts 100,000 New Cannabis Jobs in 2022

20 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

The fourth annual Cannabis Industry Salary Guide explores cannabis industry employment and hiring trends, and data shows executive salaries increased by as much as 10% in 2021.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

CannabizTeam Worldwide announced the release of its 2022 Cannabis Industry Salary Guide. This is the fourth edition of CannabizTeam’s national salary guide, a comprehensive report that gives insight to employers and prospective cannabis employees, helping them understand the dynamic cannabis industry and make well-informed business decisions.

The detailed report covers hiring trends in the legal U.S. cannabis industry, the top 10 states for cannabis jobs, and national salary ranges for over 60 of the most prevalent cannabis positions in the U.S. It is one of the best resources to have for employers and cannabis job seekers.

“The cannabis industry continued to flourish and show its strength despite some growing pains in 2021,” said Liesl Bernard, CEO of CannabizTeam. “We expect the industry to continue growing in 2022 with expanding MSOs, increase in available capital, more established brands and high population newly-legal adult-use cannabis states including Pennsylvania and New Jersey. We currently project the U.S. industry will add over 100,000 new cannabis jobs this year.”

A few industry highlights from the 2022 report:

•             Companies in medical and adult-use markets are increasingly turning to temporary or “on-demand” workers to fill short term and mid-term needs in cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, distribution and retail.

•             With rising consumer demand for edibles, cannabis beverages and topicals, companies have substantially increased hiring of extraction, manufacturing and testing talent.

•             The costs of acquiring and keeping quality team members keeps rising fueled by competition for available talent and nationwide salary inflation. Cannabis industry salaries rose 4% on average in 2021 with compensation for senior executives rising as much as 10%.

Salary ranges in the 2022 Salary Guide are based on CannabizTeam’s proprietary salary data, salary surveys, and independent research from trusted sources collected through the end of Q4 2021.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment