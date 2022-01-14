Click here if this is your press release!

US Supreme Court Upholds Health Care Worker Vaccine Mandate

34 mins ago
by editor
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Written by editor

The Emergency Nurses Association on Thursday applauded a key ruling on vaccine mandates for health care workers, while also reminding the public to think twice before visiting a local emergency department seeking a COVID-19 test.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

For months, the association has been on the record in support of a vaccination mandate for health care workers due to vaccines being the key element in the fight against COVID-19.

“ENA is pleased by the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the federal mandate involving health care workers because of the connection it has to the safety of emergency nurses and patients in the ED,” said ENA President Jennifer Schmitz, MSN, EMT-P, CEN, CPEN, CNML, FNP-C, NE-BC. “ENA also recognizes that broader vaccination mandates aimed at stemming the spread of COVID-19 would be beneficial to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic for nearly two years and overall public health.”

In a Thursday video message, Schmitz, urged the public to reconsider before going to the emergency departments for a COVID-19 test.

“Our country is experiencing a big surge in COVID-19 cases and adding people to waiting rooms who want tests is creating overcrowding,” said Schmitz. “If you’re not sure whether you have COVID, coming to an enclosed area where you know people have COVID is not your best bet.”

The association recommended anyone seeking a test to check with state and local health departments for options.

Schmitz also asked the public to continue social distancing, wearing masks when appropriate and to practice good hand hygiene.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

editor

Editor in chief is Linda Hohnholz.

View all posts

Leave a Comment