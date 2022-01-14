6 Signs Your Marriage Might Be on the Rocks

According to Kris Balekian Hayes, managing partner at Balekian Hayes, PLLC, the following signs may imply that divorce is the best option.

Major unhappiness.

There will be hard times in life, but couples in a strong marriage can usually weather the storm together and cannot imagine a day without their spouse. Suppose the difficult time passes and you are finding that you are unhappy. In that case, it’s essential to consider the following questions to determine if the marriage could be the source of unhappiness.

• How does my marital happiness rate on a scale from one to ten?

• Can my marriage be changed?

• Do I see us ever being happy again?

You are the last to know.

Communication is key to a happy and healthy marriage. Lack of communication in a relationship is a clear sign that divorce is around the corner, especially if your spouse isn’t talking to you but is talking to others first.

You are only staying together for the kids.

It may seem easier to stay together for the kids, but it could have a lasting negative impact on their lives and future relationships.

You feel ready to move on to someone else.

Most people can’t fathom the thought of someone new, but if you have already set your sights in a new direction, you probably were done a long time ago.

You are only staying because you are afraid of change in general or fear a drastic change in lifestyle.

Too often, people stay because they cannot afford to leave and are afraid of the unknown. If your reason for staying no longer involved your spouse, your marriage is likely over.

You have tried time away, and it was not enough time.

If you spend time away from your spouse and it only leaves you longing for more time away, being single might be what you are seeking.

There may not be a perfect time to get divorced, but the answer is often January for some people who have decided to divorce in the fall or during the holiday season. Once the stress of the holidays is over and children are back to their regular schedule, couples will have more time, space and privacy to begin the divorce process.