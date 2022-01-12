Airlines Airport Aviation Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel China Breaking News Government News Hospitality Industry News People Responsible Safety Sports Technology Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News Trending Now

Beijing bans all small aircraft from flying over Winter Olympics

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The ban prohibits the operation of all small flying craft moving at low speeds and being used for sports, advertising, entertainment, etc.

Beijing city officials announced a temporary ban on all small aircraft flights in Chinese capital’s airspace.

A complete ban on the operation of all small flying craft in the airspace of Beijing and the adjacent municipal vicinity was enacted ahead of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in China and will be in force between January 28 and March 13.

The ban prohibits the operation of all small flying craft moving at low speeds and being used for sports, advertising, entertainment, etc.

In light of the announced measure, Beijing’s residents and guests will be prohibited from using drones, launching balloons, flying hang-gliders, and the like. Should this ban be breached, administrative and other penalties would be enforced.

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

