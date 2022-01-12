Breaking European News Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Business Travel Crime Culture Georgia Breaking News Government News Human Rights News People Responsible Safety Tourism Travel Destination Update Travel Wire News Trending Now

It is now illegal to deface the flags of the EU and NATO in Georgia

36 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
3 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
It is illegal to deface the flags of the EU and NATO in Georgia now
It is illegal to deface the flags of the EU and NATO in Georgia now
Written by Harry Johnson

Eighty percent of the Georgian population supports European integration; there is a very high respect for the EU in the country.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Half a year after far-right Georgian radicals and members of hate groups tore down a European Union flag during a rally against gay rights in Tbilisi, Georgian legislators have introduced a new law that makes it illegal to deface the flags of the European Union (EU), NATO, and their member states.

In summer of 2021, a protest was held in Tbilisi against the city’s annual Gay Pride parade, during which radicals attacked journalists and activists. They also tore down and burned the European Union flag that was hanging outside the parliament building. The event, called March for Dignity, saw a mob murder journalist Alexander Lashkarava, and caused outrage as thousands took to the streets to accuse the government of encouraging hate groups.

The new law also makes the desecration of any symbols linked to the organizations, as well as all other states with which Georgia has diplomatic relations, a criminal liability for which the offenders would be fined 1,000 Georgian lari ($323).

“Such fines are common for most European countries. We think these changes will be a preventive measure against such an unfortunate incident that occurred in July. We believe this is a progressive step,” said Nikoloz Samkharadze, one of the authors of the bill.

In addition to being fined, a repeat offender could also face time behind bars for defacing flags and symbols.

Georgia is not a member of NATO or the EU yet, but it has signaled strong aspirations for integration with both organizations.

Eighty percent of the Georgian population supports European integration; there is a very high respect for the EU in the country,” Kakha Gogolashvili, the director of Georgia’s pro-EU Rondeli Foundation think tank, said. 

“We must not allow radical groups to commit such aggressive actions against the symbols of the EU and NATO. It is important that the parliament passed this new law with multi-party support.”

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment