First FDA-Approved Eye Drop for Age-Related Blurry Vision Now Available

A prescription drop can correct common vision problem plaguing half of the U.S. adult population.

Dr. Jeffrey D. Horn, M.D., medical director at Vision for Life, announced today his office is now offering VUITY™, the first and only FDA-approved eye drop used to treat age-related blurry near vision.

Presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, is a common, progressive condition that reduces the eye’s ability to focus on near objects and affects nearly half of the U.S. adult population, usually over age 40.

VUITY is a once-daily prescription eye drop that improves near and intermediate vision without impacting distance vision for adults with age-related blurry near vision.

“We are so excited to be able to offer such an amazing solution to a very common problem,” Horn said. “So many of the patients we see at Vision for Life struggle with blurry near vision, so to be able to prescribe drops that have little or no side effects and a very high success rate is wonderful.”

Presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, can be diagnosed through a basic eye exam by an eye doctor.

Toni Wright was a participant in the clinical trial and said as she has aged, her vision changed and it became almost impossible for her to see clearly up close without wearing reading glasses.

“Realizing that I needed to start using readers showed me how important it was to address this condition,” Wright said. “It was great to have the opportunity to participate in the clinical study investigating a new potential treatment option. I’m so excited the investigational treatment, which has been identified as VUITY, is now approved and available as a treatment to manage age-related blurry near vision.”

