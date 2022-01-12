World’s Largest Cancer App Now Includes Chronic Myeloid Leukemia Community

Chronic myeloid leukemia, also known as chronic myelogenous leukemia, is a slow-progressing cancer that originates in the bone marrow, typically affecting older adults. With CML comprising about 15% of new leukemia diagnoses in the U.S., Belong.Life received numerous requests from patients and caregivers to create a community specific to this disease. The new community will feature a designated folder with updated educational content customized to CML patients and caregivers.

“We are proud to launch this vital community,” said Dr. Daniel Vorobiof, Chief Medical Director of Belong.Life. “Our aim is to provide the largest engagement and education network for CML patients and caregivers in the United States. Our customized CML tool, in conjunction with our proven personalized platform with strong AI and real-world research capabilities, will enhance engagement and real-life treatment journeys for our users.”

Belong’s platforms include support groups, access to medical professionals and additional navigation tools, such as a medical binder to store and organize medical records in one place, as well as a free clinical trial matching service. The Beating Cancer Together community will have two main groups – CML General and CML Symptoms and Side Effects.

To further improve patients’ quality of life, Belong has integrated a CML Tracker, an innovative tool that allows patients to keep track of their symptoms over the course of their disease and treatment. All CML users will also have access to Belong-Beating Cancer Together’s general groups, such as Cancer & Coronavirus, Find Clinical Trials, Sexuality & Cancer, Insurance and many more.

Belong’s CML community group will be facilitated by Mel Mann, 26-year CML survivor, patient advocate and consultant. Mel was diagnosed with CML in 1994. Against all odds, Mel has been successfully managing his condition on targeted chemotherapy treatment since 1998 and will be sharing his experience, recommendations and tips with others going through the CML journey.