Canada’s Quebec unveils new tax for the unvaccinated

Premier of Canadian province of Quebec, François Legault, today vowed to enact the new financial penalty, saying those Québécois who refuse to get their first vaccine dose in the coming weeks will have to start paying for their impact on the health care system.

“Right now, it’s a question also of fairness for the 90% of the population who made some sacrifices,” Legault said. “I think we owe them this kind of measure.”

Fresh from banning unjabbed anti-vaxxers from entering liquor stores and cannabis shops, Quebec is unveiling a new health tax for the those who refuse to get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Asked about the legal and ethical challenges that the government will likely face over the unprecedented tax, Prime Minister acknowledged that the move is a “big deal.”

Legault said: “If you look at what’s happening in other countries or other states, everybody is trying to find a solution. It’s a question of equity because right now, these people, they put a very important burden on our health care network, and I think it’s normal that the majority of the population is asking that there be a consequence.”

Quebec Prime Minister didn’t disclose the amount of the new tax. He said the province will continue expanding application of the province’s vaccine passport requirements, but he argued that “we have to go further” than banning unvaccinated residents from public places.

The passport mandate was extended to liquor and cannabis stores last week after previously being ordered for entrance to such venues as restaurants, theaters, bars and casinos.

With COVID-19 hospitalizations rising amid rapid spread of the Omicron variant, Quebec will need an additional 1,000 hospital workers and 1,500 nursing home staffers within the next few weeks, Legault said.

Quebec reported 62 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, the most since January 2021, before the province’s vaccine rollout was in full swing.