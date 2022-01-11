Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort Fiji Offers Unparalleled Family Vacation

The South Pacific’s Premier Eco-Luxury Resort Offers One-of-a-Kind Activities and Experiences for All

Nestled in an exclusive, lush tropical enclave on the island of Vanua Levu overlooking the tranquil waters of Savusavu Bay, Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort is an unparalleled escape for large extended families seeking to create lasting memories for future generations, relaxation, and adventure after months of staying apart and connecting via endless videoconference chats.

Multigenerational travel continues to grow:

It’s been said distance makes the heart grow fonder, with that in mind families can enthusiastically gather and make up for time spent away from each during the last two years. Traveling with grandparents, nieces and nephews has never been more important

With the desire for extended family gatherings on the rise around the globe, families are exploring ways to connect in more meaningful ways. Traditionally, multigenerational family vacations have been high on the list of ways to forge strong familial bonds and lasting cherished memories.

“We recognize the significance of families once again being able to embrace, gather, and safely travel after so many missed opportunities over the past two years, it brings joy to our hearts to welcome guests and their families to the Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort,” said Bartholomew Simpson, general manager of Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort, Fiji. “With multigenerational travel ranking high on many family’s bucket lists for 2022, it’s never been more important for the Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort to share our curated programming and adventures that highlight the incredible natural wonders of our South Pacific destination.”

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to provide our guests with a wonderful, memorable vacation.”

A top destination for multigenerational travel:

Perfect for family bonding, returning guests and new adventure-seekers will have the opportunity to sleep in an authentic Fijian bure, dive in some of the most beautiful waters in the world, leisurely snorkel and explore the area via sea kayak, or escape to a private island for a picnic. Designed for travelers of all ages, guests can also visit the mangroves, pearl farm, an authentic Fijian village, or hike through a tropical rainforest and discover a hidden waterfall.

Even the youngest guests will be wowed with a visit to the Bula Club, the resort’s award-winning kids club, where they’ll spend their days exploring and learning about the world around them through games and outdoor activities. Children ages 5 and under are assigned their very own nanny for the duration of their stay; and children ages 6 to 12 are join small groups led by a buddy.

The Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort staff are fully vaccinated, trained and committed to exceeding the highest level of Covid-19 safety and sanitation standards while providing professional and welcoming customer service. Staff will greet guests with face coverings, and in some cases gloves, while ensuring social and physical distancing. Additionally, all high touch areas will be cleaned and sanitized frequently.

Additionally, Tourism Fiji created the “Care Fiji Commitment,” a program featuring enhanced safety, health and hygiene protocols for a post-pandemic world as the country reopens borders to travelers. The program has been welcomed by more than 200 of the islands’ resorts, tour operators, restaurants, attractions and more.

About Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort

The award-winning Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort is one of the most renowned vacation destinations in the South Pacific. Located on the island of Vanua Levu and built on 17 acres of land, the luxury resort overlooks the peaceful waters of Savusavu Bay and offers an exclusive escape for couples, families, and discerning travelers looking for experiential travel coupled with authentic luxury and local culture. Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort offers an unforgettable vacation experience that is derived from the natural beauty of the island, personalized attention, and the warmth of the staff. The environmentally and socially responsible resort offers guests a wide variety of amenities, including specially designed individual thatched-roof bures, world-class dining, an outstanding lineup of recreational activities, unmatched ecological experiences, and an array of Fijian-inspired spa treatments.

About Canyon Equity LLC.

The Canyon Group of Companies, who own the resort, headquartered in Larkspur, California, was founded in May 2005. Its mantra is to acquire and develop small ultra-luxury branded resorts in unique destinations with small residential components creating an eclectic yet highly compatible sense of community in each destination. Since its formation in 2005 Canyon has created an impressive portfolio of resorts, in locations ranging from the turquoise waters of Fiji to the towering peaks of Yellowstone, to the artist colonies of Santa Fe, and in the Canyons of southern Utah.

The Canyon Group’s portfolio comprises such iconic properties as Amangiri (Utah), Amangani (Jackson, Wyoming), Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado (Santa Fe, New Mexico), Jean-Michel Cousteau Resort (Fiji), and Dunton Hot Springs, (Dunton, Colorado). Some new stunning developments are also underway in such locations as the Papagayo Peninsula, Costa Rica, and a 400-year-old Hacienda in Mexico, all destined to make grand statements in the niche market of ultra-luxury international travel as each one is launched.

