Breaking International News Breaking Travel News Culture Entertainment Government News Health News Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Malaysia Breaking News News People Responsible Romance Weddings Honeymoons Safety Tourism Travel Wire News

New COVID-19 lockdowns killing sex industry & condom business

45 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
New COVID-19 lockdowns killing sex industry and condom business
New COVID-19 lockdowns killing sex industry and condom business
Written by Harry Johnson

Sex industry, which is normally a major condom market, has also been impacted by the health crisis, with sex workers facing challenging conditions.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

In a recent interview with the Nikkei Asia, the CEO of Malaysian company Karex Berhad, which produces more than 5.5 billion condoms annually, attributed the slump in demand for condoms to COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Karex CEO Goh Miah Kiat said that the firm’s sales declined by 40% in the last two years and the company will diversify into the booming medical glove manufacturing business to boost revenues as demand for its production has declined.

The sex industry, which is normally a major condom market, has also been impacted by the health crisis, he said, with sex workers facing challenging conditions. Goh pointed to hotel and motel closures, noting that those locations had provided privacy.

According to the Karex CEO, large-scale government condom distribution programs were also hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“A large portion [of condoms] is distributed by governments around the world, which have reduced [distribution] significantly during COVID-19,” Goh said. “For instance, in the United Kingdom, the National Health Service (NHS) shut down most nonessential clinics because of COVID-19, and sexual wellness clinics which hand out condoms were also closed,” he added.

Talking about the company’s plans to move into glove manufacturing, which has seen significant growth during the pandemic, Goh said production was set to begin in Thailand by the middle of this year. Similar raw materials and technologies are used in both condom and glove-making, he explained.

Karex posted a full-year loss for its fiscal 2020 ending June, which is the company’s first since it went public in November 2013. Its share price on the Bursa Malaysia exchange nosedived by almost 50% last year.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment