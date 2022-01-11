CSAT adds Eurowings and Bees Airline to its customer portfolio

Czech Airlines Technics (CSAT) has expanded its customer portfolio. Eurowings, German air carrier, that launched operations of its base at Václav Havel Airport Prague last November, now uses CSAT line maintenance services for its Airbus A320ceo and A320neo family aircraft based in Prague. Another carrier, Bees Airline, that has been operating its flights between Prague and Ukraine since October 2021, has ordered CSAT on-call line maintenance services for the airline’s Boeing 737-800.

“We are very pleased that Eurowings trusts our experienced employees and that they have chosen Czech Airlines Technics to become their line maintenance provider. The subject of the new long-term agreement concluded with Eurowings are line maintenance checks of three A320 family based at Prague Airport and other non-based aircrafts according to operational needs. The services provided include a variety of tasks, from daily and weekly inspections to ad hoc repairs in the hangar or aircraft towing. We are pleased with Eurowings highly professional approach, and we look forward to an interesting co-operation,” Pavel Haleš, Chairman of the Czech Airlines Technics Board of Directors, commented on the new customer’s needs.

“Czech Airlines Technics facilitated the launch of operations of our base at Prague Airport. During our negotiations, we met a dedicated, competent, and customer-oriented team. We are therefore looking forward to a beneficial co-operation,” Holger Beck, Eurowings Vice President for Fleet Technical Management, said.

Regarding a new contract with the Ukrainian carrier Bees Airline, the subject of the agreement is the provision of ad hoc line maintenance services, i.e., on-call maintenance. Services provided by CSAT team at Prague Airport comprises support and possible repairs before scheduled flights. Bees Airline has been flying to Prague since October 2021, operating the Odessa and Lviv routes using B787-800 aircraft. Czech Airlines Technics also provides similar services to EasyJet, KLM, Iberia, Aeroflot, Turkish Airlines, FlyDubai and others. Last year, the company performed 312 on call assistances.

Czech Airlines Technics, a subsidiary of the Prague Airport Group, focuses primarily on aircraft repair and maintenance and aircraft equipment within the scope of base maintenance, line maintenance, component maintenance, engineering and landing gear maintenance.