LGBT Meeting Professionals Association announces new Board of Directors

The LGBT Meeting Professionals Association (LGBT MPA), a professional MICE organization based in Philadelphia, announced its newly elected 2022 Board of Directors this week.

Led by Jim Clapes, Director of Meetings at M3 Meet, the organization’s Nominating Committee convened virtually in October to determine the slate of the 2022 board officers and directors for open positions. The final board was elected in November and began their positions January 1.

LGBT MPA is the first and only organization solely committed to connecting, advancing and empowering the LGBT+ meeting professional community, providing the opportunity for LGBT voices to be uplifted and represented, and educating the industry on a broad range of topics pertaining to inclusion and diversity.

Statistically, there are an estimated 100,000 meetings professionals currently practicing in the U.S. LGBT MPA estimates that 8,000 to 12,000 of professionals working in this field are members of the LGBT community. Globally, the current estimate is 18,000 to 23,000.

“As the world and our industry continue to evolve, LGBT MPA’s north star remains to create a global event industry where all are equal, included and welcome,” said current Chair Derrick Johnson, II, CMP, DES. “The 2022 BOD will continue helping our industry achieve this vision and leverage our over 2,000 members to impact and strengthen global communities.”

Johnson who is President/CEO at the Organization for Social Empact, will be joined by other Executive Officers: Vice Chair Ann Garvey, CEO at blueskies marketing and Secretary/Treasurer, and Gary Murakami, Vice President of Sales and Industry Relations at Teneo Hospitality Group. In addition, Jim Clapes, Director of Meetings at M3 Meet will stay on as the Immediate Past Chair.