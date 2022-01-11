Los Angeles Convention Center names new Assistant General Manager

The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), owned by the City of Los Angeles and managed by ASM Global, the global leader in venue and event strategy and management, has named Ben Zarhoud as its new Assistant General Manager.

Mr. Zarhoud, most recently VP of Finance at the LACC, joined the facility in 2018 with a background in accounting and finance management. Prior to joining the LA Convention Center, he spent six years in senior management at AEG and AXS Group LLC and six years at Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Ellen Schwartz, General Manager of the LACC commented, “Since joining the team, Ben’s collaborative approach has had an extremely positive impact on every department. His keen ability to identify areas for process improvement enables us to grow and be the best we can be.”

Mr. Zarhoud adds, “I am excited for the opportunity to work more closely with such a dynamic team. Our collective belief in helping our clients produce the best events possible, while continuing to drive revenue to the city of Los Angeles, remains our top priority.”

The Los Angeles Convention Center is a convention center in the southwest section of downtown Los Angeles. It hosts multiple annual conventions and has often been used as a filming location in TV shows and movies.

The convention center hosts annual events such as the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Abilities Expo, the Anime Expo, and is best known to video game fans as host to the Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3.