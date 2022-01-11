Breaking Travel News Business Travel Hospitality Industry Meeting Industry News Meetings News People Rebuilding Responsible Tourism Travel Wire News USA Breaking News

Los Angeles Convention Center names new Assistant General Manager

51 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
1 Comment
2 min read
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
Los Angeles Convention Center names new Assistant General Manager
Los Angeles Convention Center names Ben Zarhoud new Assistant General Manager
Written by Harry Johnson

Mr. Zarhoud, most recently VP of Finance at the LACC, joined the facility in 2018 with a background in accounting and finance management.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Los Angeles Convention Center (LACC), owned by the City of Los Angeles and managed by ASM Global, the global leader in venue and event strategy and management, has named Ben Zarhoud as its new Assistant General Manager.

Mr. Zarhoud, most recently VP of Finance at the LACC, joined the facility in 2018 with a background in accounting and finance management. Prior to joining the LA Convention Center, he spent six years in senior management at AEG and AXS Group LLC and six years at Deloitte & Touche LLP.

Ellen Schwartz, General Manager of the LACC commented, “Since joining the team, Ben’s collaborative approach has had an extremely positive impact on every department. His keen ability to identify areas for process improvement enables us to grow and be the best we can be.”

Mr. Zarhoud adds, “I am excited for the opportunity to work more closely with such a dynamic team.  Our collective belief in helping our clients produce the best events possible, while continuing to drive revenue to the city of Los Angeles, remains our top priority.”

The Los Angeles Convention Center is a convention center in the southwest section of downtown Los Angeles. It hosts multiple annual conventions and has often been used as a filming location in TV shows and movies.

The convention center hosts annual events such as the Los Angeles Auto Show, the Abilities Expo, the Anime Expo, and is best known to video game fans as host to the Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

1 Comment

  • Мені було боляче й розбите серце, коли сім місяців тому між мною та моїм чоловіком у моєму шлюбі сталася дуже велика проблема. настільки жахливий, що подав справу до суду на розлучення. він сказав, що більше ніколи не хоче залишатися зі мною і що більше не любить мене. Тож він зібрав речі з дому і змусив мене та моїх дітей пережити сильний біль. Я намагався всіма можливими способами повернути його, після довгих прохань, але безрезультатно. І він підтвердив, що прийняв рішення і більше ніколи не хоче мене бачити. Тож одного вечора, повертаючись з роботи, я зустрів свого старого друга, який шукав мого чоловіка. Тож я йому все пояснила, і він сказав мені, що єдиний спосіб повернути свого чоловіка — це відвідати чародійця, тому що він справді це теж зробив. Тому я ніколи не вірив у магію, але мені нічого не залишалося, як слідувати його пораді. Потім він дав мені адресу електронної пошти заклинателя, якого він відвідав. [email protected]. Наступного ранку я надіслала електронного листа на адресу, яку він мені дав, і заклинатель запевнив мене, що я поверну свого чоловіка протягом наступних двох днів. Яке дивовижне твердження!! Я ніколи в це не повірив, тому він поговорив зі мною і сказав мені все, що я мав зробити. Потім я роблю їх без збільшення, тому наступні два дні, на диво, мій чоловік, який не дзвонив мені протягом останніх 7 місяців, дзвонив мені, щоб повідомити, що він повертається. Так дивно !! Тож він повернувся того ж дня, з великою любов’ю та радістю, і вибачився за свою помилку та біль, який він завдав мені та моїм дітям. Тоді з того дня наш зв’язок став міцнішим, ніж раніше, за допомогою чудового заклинателя. Тому я пораджу, якщо у вас виникнуть проблеми, зв’яжіться з доктором алаба на електронну адресу: [email protected] або зв’яжіться з ним у WhatsApp та Viber за цим номером: +1(425) 477-2744…….