COVID-19 boosters now mandatory for Facebook employees

Meta, the owner of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and virtual reality company Oculus, announced that its offices will fully reopen on March 28, 2022.

However, only fully vaccinated and boosted Meta employees will be allowed to enter.

In order to be able to return to company’s offices, Meta staff will have to show proof that they received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

A spokesperson for the company said that “given the evidence of booster effectiveness, we are expanding our vaccination requirement to include boosters.”

Meta previously enforced a mandate which requires all in-person employees to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Facebook follows into the footsteps of other US companies that already mandated boosters. While the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not changed the definition of “fully vaccinated,” it encouraged Americans to stay “up to date” with regards to protection against the virus last week.

However, the Pentagon signaled last month that it may still make booster vaccines mandatory for soldiers.

There has been ongoing debate over the need to make COVID-19 booster shots a must for all.

Several high-profile US politicians, all vaccinated and boosted, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, further fueling the booster debate while seemingly giving arguments to opponents of vaccination mandates.

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin was one of the latest US politicians to test positive this month after being boosted in October. He argued, however, that he would have fared far worse against the disease if he had not been double-vaccinated and boosted.

New York Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez – who also received her booster in the Fall – tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, after returning from her maskless Florida party spree, and is reportedly recovering from the virus at home.