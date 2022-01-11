New Treatment for Adults with Insomnia

QUVIVIQ is a dual orexin receptor antagonist, which blocks the binding of the wake-promoting neuropeptides orexins and is thought to turn down overactive wakefulness, as opposed to treatments that generally sedate the brain.

During the Phase 3 clinical program, QUVIVIQ demonstrated significant improvement versus placebo on objective measures of sleep onset and sleep maintenance, and patient reported total sleep time. Consistent with the US prescribing information, the 50 mg dose of QUVIVIQ, which was evaluated in one of the two pivotal studies, demonstrated a significant reduction in patient reported daytime sleepiness, using a validated instrument. The most common adverse reactions (in at least 5% of patients and greater than placebo) were headache (placebo: 5%, 25 mg: 6%, 50 mg: 7%,) and somnolence or fatigue (placebo: 4%, 25 mg: 6%, 50 mg: 5%).

The FDA has recommended that QUVIVIQ be classified as a controlled substance and it is anticipated to be available to patients in May 2022, following scheduling by the US Drug Enforcement Administration.

Phase 3 Clinical Program

The efficacy of QUVIVIQ was evaluated in two multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group studies, Study 1 (NCT03545191) and Study 2 (NCT03575104).

A total of 1854 patients with Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, 5th edition

(DSM-5®) insomnia were randomized to receive QUVIVIQ or placebo once daily, in the evening, for 3 months. Study 1 randomized 930 subjects to QUVIVIQ 50 mg (N = 310), 25 mg (N = 310) or placebo (N = 310). Study 2 randomized 924 subjects to QUVIVIQ 25 mg (N = 309), 10 mg (N = 307), or placebo (N = 308). The 10 mg dose is not an approved dose.

At the end of the 3-month treatment period, both studies included a 7-day placebo run-out period, after which patients could enter a 9-month, double-blind, placebo-controlled extension study (Study 3, NCT03679884). A total of 600 subjects were treated for at least 6 months of cumulative treatment, including 373 treated for at least 12 months.

Primary efficacy endpoints for both studies were the change from baseline to Month 1 and Month 3 in Latency to Persistent Sleep (LPS) and Wake After Sleep Onset (WASO), measured objectively by polysomnography in a sleep laboratory. LPS is a measure of sleep induction and WASO is a measure of sleep maintenance.

Secondary endpoints included in the statistical testing hierarchy with Type I error control were patient-reported Total Sleep Time (sTST), evaluated every morning at home using a validated Sleep Diary Questionnaire (SDQ).

In Study 1, doses of 25 and 50 mg QUVIVIQ showed a statistically significant improvement vs placebo on polysomnography (LPS, WASO) and self-reported total sleep (sTST), at Month 1 and Month 3.

In Study 2, QUVIVIQ 25 mg showed a statistically significant improvement vs placebo on WASO and sTST at Month 1 and Month 3. QUVIVIQ 10 mg did not show a statistically significant improvement on LPS, WASO, or sTST at Month 1 or Month 3.

The efficacy of QUVIVIQ was similar across subgroups based on age, sex, race, and region.

The 50 mg dose of QUVIVIQ, which was evaluated in one of the two pivotal studies, also demonstrated significant reduction in daytime sleepiness compared to placebo, as measured by the sleepiness domain score from the Insomnia Daytime Symptoms and Impacts Questionnaire (IDSIQ)7 at month 1 and month 3 (key secondary endpoint). Results on this endpoint for the 25mg dose did not reach statistical significance in either study at both timepoints.

The most common reported adverse reactions (in at least 5% of patients and greater than placebo) were headache (placebo: 5%, 25 mg: 6%, 50 mg: 7%,) and somnolence or fatigue (placebo: 4%, 25 mg: 6%, 50 mg: 5%).