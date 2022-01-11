Cannabis and Mushrooms: New Info on How They Can Help Kill Cancer Cells

The cell model study also revealed Cannabobreast could allow for decreased doses of chemotherapy, and therefore side effects, while increasing efficiency of the treatment.

CannaboBreast is based on a unique combination of cannabinoids and terpenes from the cannabis plant and functional mushrooms extracts and produced by Cannabotech.

The study was conducted under the guidance of Prof. Tami Peretz, Senior Oncologist at Hadassah Medical Center, former director of the Oncology Institute and former director of the Center for Malignant Breast Diseases at Hadassah Medical Center, and Dr. Isaac Angel, pharmacologist specializing in drug development.

The results showed that in addition to the effectiveness in killing cancer cells (as shown in the previous experiment in July), CannaboBreast has a synergistic effect in combination with oncological drug treatments that have been tested in known subtypes of breast cancer, while a specific treatment was adapted to each subtype. Along with the ability to increase existing treatments’ effectiveness, it may be possible to achieve increased efficacy of killing breast cancer cells while significantly reducing chemotherapy doses, which is also expected to dramatically reduce side effects and enable healing for more patients who currently cannot undergo conventional treatment due to the side effects.

The experiment also emphasized the importance of tailoring treatment, applying CannaboBreast products to different breast cancer subtypes, achieving other medical effects in combination with the appropriate drugs for each subtype. For example, while in some chemotherapy treatments a synergistic effect was achieved which enhanced the activity, in other cells representing different cancers, or in combination with other chemotherapies, no similar effect was seen, and even an opposite effect was achieved. In addition, Cannabotech is also developing a personalization system to provide physicians with the knowledge with which drug treatments and sub-cancer types should CannaboBreast products be combined.

The treatment is expected to be commercialized in the second half of 2022 and be integrated as part of Cannabotech’s integrative solutions concept, which are designed to incorporate existing treatment protocols in parallel with conventional drugs while providing supportive scientific information to the clinic physicians. Cannabotech intends to produce a treatment program that combines CannaboBreast products and nutritional supplements based on active ingredients extracted from several functional mushrooms.

About 50% of breast cancer patients receive additional integrative treatment in addition to conventional treatment (mainly herbal products including cannabis and mushrooms), with one of the reasons for using the integrative product being to strengthen the immune system to improve the effectiveness of treatment and reduce side effects.