Powerful 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Cyprus

17 mins ago
by Linda S. Hohnholz
Image courtesy of earthquake.usgs.gov
A powerful 6.6 earthquake struck the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Cyprus, with shaking felt as far away as Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and Egypt, as reported by both seismologists and residents. The quake struck at 3:07 a.m. local time today on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

Some people have stated on twitter that they felt their houses shaking.

Said @AnarkyIsMe: “That was the creepiest and slowest earthquake I ever felt in my life. It felt like my entire house was on a swing. Never felt the floor sway like that beneath my feet before.”

“That was one of the longest earthquakes I’ve ever experienced. The whole house was shaking for what felt like a good minute,” shared @emiliapaps.

“Now that was one big earthquake!! Haven’t felt one this big in a long time,” stated @StephZei.

@em2dizzy said, “Never knew my bed could vibrate so! What a way to wake up!”

There has been tsunami warning issued and so far no reports of damages or injuries.

#cyprusearthquake

  • It was a very strong quake, the stone-built house we use as holiday retreat in Kato Arodes village (one of the Akamas area villages, which is the nearest area to the epicenter in Cyprus) was badly shaking for well over a minute. Got very scared, frightful experience.