Powerful 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Cyprus

Some people have stated on twitter that they felt their houses shaking.

Said @AnarkyIsMe: “That was the creepiest and slowest earthquake I ever felt in my life. It felt like my entire house was on a swing. Never felt the floor sway like that beneath my feet before.”

“That was one of the longest earthquakes I’ve ever experienced. The whole house was shaking for what felt like a good minute,” shared @emiliapaps.

“Now that was one big earthquake!! Haven’t felt one this big in a long time,” stated @StephZei.

@em2dizzy said, “Never knew my bed could vibrate so! What a way to wake up!”

There has been tsunami warning issued and so far no reports of damages or injuries.

#cyprusearthquake