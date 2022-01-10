Air France first airline to introduce new biofuel surcharge

The national flag carrier of France today rolled out new ‘biofuel’ surcharge introduced to help the airline to offset the extra expense caused by the use of more costly sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

In today’s message to customers, Air France announced that the new sustainable aviation fuel surcharge of up to €12 ($13.50) per ticket will be added from January 10.

Travelers in economy class will pay between €1 and €4 more while business class customers will be charged between €1.50 and €12 extra, depending on the distance to their destination.

Air France’s Dutch partner, KLM, and low-cost subsidiary Transavia will also implement the surcharge on flights departing from France and the Netherlands.

Sustainable aviation fuel, or SAF, is between four and eight times more expensive than traditional fuel. It is mainly made from used cooking oil, forestry, and agricultural waste. It allows airlines to cut carbon emissions by 75% compared with kerosene over the lifecycle of the fuel. Air traffic accounts for between 2.5% and 3% of global carbon emissions.

Air France said it was confident that the cost of SAF will drop as more European countries start mass-producing it.

The airline industry aims to become carbon neutral by 2050. A new law that took effect in France on January 1 requires airlines refueling in the country to use at least 1% sustainable fuel in their fuel mix.

