US citizens told to avoid all travel to Canada now

4 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that even fully vaccinated American travelers risk catching COVID-19 in Canada.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its Canada travel guidance on Monday and now warns US citizens and residents not to travel to neighboring Canada because of the soaring number of new cases of COVID-19 infection in the country.

New CDC advisory, elevated to ‘level four: very high,’ says that “because of the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.”

Canada has long been a popular destination for Americans but for most of the pandemic, the border between the two countries was closed to all non-essential travel. In November, fully vaccinated travelers were once again permitted to move freely to Canada and Mexico, ending the unprecedented closure.

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Canada in the last 24 hours has exceeded 25,000, with 45 deaths reported.

Despite a high vaccination rate in Canada and masking requirements in major cities, the recently discovered Omicron variant has nonetheless strained provincial healthcare systems across the country. Hospital and ICU admissions have surged over the last week in Ontario, the most populous province.

The cases have been constantly rising since late autumn, prompting the authorities to reintroduce restrictions.

Last month, Canadian government implored Canada’s residents not to leave the country for non-essential travel.

The Canadian government did not immediately comment Monday on the US CDC travel warning.

Besides Canada, Curaçao has also been placed the US Level 4 list of destinations with a “very high level of COVID-19,” which includes a number of European countries, the UK, and parts of Africa, as well as cruise ships.

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for almost 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

